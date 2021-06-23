Guy allegedly steals beer, gummi bears from Orem Maverik, runs away because he was "drunk"

Just after midnight Tuesday morning, Orem police officers responded to the Maverik gas station at 1240 S. 800 East after a reported theft. An employee at the Maverik reported that a male entered the store and said he had been robbed by the cops and did not have any money. Later identified as 23-year-old Daniel Antonio Peralta of Orem, he allegedly grabbed a handful of gummy bears and two sports drinks.