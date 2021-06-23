Cancel
Orem, UT

Guy allegedly steals beer, gummi bears from Orem Maverik, runs away because he was "drunk"

By Ryne Williams Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after midnight Tuesday morning, Orem police officers responded to the Maverik gas station at 1240 S. 800 East after a reported theft. An employee at the Maverik reported that a male entered the store and said he had been robbed by the cops and did not have any money. Later identified as 23-year-old Daniel Antonio Peralta of Orem, he allegedly grabbed a handful of gummy bears and two sports drinks.

