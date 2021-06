I started my first full-time job in May, just a few days after officially having wrapped up my undergrad at Queen’s. I like to joke by saying, “I finished school on Friday, and started full-time work on Monday, and I haven’t even officially graduated yet!” Given that everything has been remote for the past year and a half, the transition didn’t feel as jolting as it likely would have been had the job been in person. Instead, all I had to do was switch screens. My life went from Zoom classes on my MacBook to meetings and endless pings on Teams on the company laptop. That right there, sadly, was the only signal that I was entering a brand new phase of my life.