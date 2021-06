Vertigo Releasing has debuted a new trailer for the Romantic Comedy which won the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. ‘Freshman Year.’. Lonely college freshman Alex has closed himself off from his peers, who all appear to have this whole “college thing” figured out. But everything changes one night when Alex takes a leap and attends a party at Shithouse – a legendary party fraternity – where he forges a strong connection with Maggie. The next day, she ignores him completely and seems to have forgotten about their amazing night. Desperately clinging to his social breakthrough, Alex pulls out all the stops with one more party, hoping to rekindle that moment of connection.