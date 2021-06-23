Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

D.C. Court Slaps Down FERC’s “Ostrich-Like” Approval Of Gas Pipeline — Could Have Large Implications

By Nexus Media
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal court threw out FERC’s approval of a proposed Missouri gas pipeline Tuesday, finding FERC approved the pipeline over evidence of self-dealing. FERC said it had “no reason to second guess” the company’s business plans to pay its affiliate company, via ratepayers, to build a pipeline despite no new demand, a claim the court ruled was arbitrary and capricious. The court’s order could have major implications for proposed gas pipelines across the country. The D.C. Circuit blasted FERC for its “ostrich-like” failure to adhere to its own policy and examine whether an actual “market need” existed for a Spire Energy pipeline, the only customer for which would have been its affiliate Spire Missouri.

cleantechnica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Ferc#Pipelines#D C#Ferc#The D C Circuit#Spire Energy#Politico Pro#E E#S P Global#Nexus Media#Technician#Patreon#Cleantech Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Energy IndustryWashington Post

Supreme Court won't sidetrack plans for natural gas pipeline

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court dealt a blow to New Jersey and other states seeking a way to oppose pipelines running through their land, siding with a pipeline company Tuesday in a dispute over New Jersey land needed for a natural gas pipeline. Both liberal and conservative justices joined to...
Congress & Courtsworldoil.com

Supreme Court rules fed-approved pipelines can seize state-owned land

(Bloomberg) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that natural-gas pipeline projects with federal approval can seize state-owned land, boosting PennEast Pipeline Co.’s planned 116-mile line through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In a 5-4 ruling Tuesday that asserted a broad federal power to acquire lands needed for national infrastructure projects, the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court Deals Ethanol A Blow By Undermining The Renewable Fuel Standard

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled on a protracted legal and political fight that has pitted two pillars of the Republican base against each other since 2018. The case, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, involved a small refinery in Wyoming that sought relief at the U.S. Supreme Court from a lower court ruling that restricted the authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide relief to refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, granted that relief and gave small refiners a win in their ongoing battle to weaken the RFS.
Congress & CourtsOil & Gas Journal

Spire STL pipeline FERC certificate vacated by appeals court

Spire STL Pipeline LLC’s US Federal Regulatory Commission (FERC) certificate of public convenience and necessity, the document approving the project, has been revoked by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Spire STL began operations in November 2019, transporting as much as 400 MMcfd natural gas 65 miles from Illinois to Missouri.
Congress & Courtsspglobal.com

Court decision could shut Spire STL line, change FERC pipeline reviews

In the wake of a federal appeals court's decision to vacate the Natural Gas Act certificate for Spire Inc.'s Spire STL Pipeline LLC gas transportation project, industry experts disagreed over whether the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission would ultimately close down the pipeline. Siding with the Environmental Defense Fund, a panel...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court greenlights PennEast natural gas pipeline seizing New Jersey land

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the developers of the $1 billion PennEast natural gas pipeline can seize New Jersey land to build the project. The decision announced Tuesday did not break along usual lines, with Republican appointees Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh voting in the majority with Democratic appointees Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, both appointees of former President Donald Trump, dissented, along with Clarence Thomas, the most conservative justice, and Democratic appointee Elena Kagan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Gives PennEast Pipeline the Go-Ahead to Sue for Land Rights

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday awarded the PennEast Pipeline Co. the right to sue New Jersey in order to secure important land-use rights for a 116-mile natural gas project. The justices ruled 5-4, saying New Jersey doesn’t have sovereign immunity since the PennEast project received federal approval. The pipeline is set to carry as much as 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from Pennsylvania to New Jersey. After the pipeline was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2018, PennEast sued to get access to 40 parcels of land owned or partially controlled by New Jersey. However, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia didn’t allow that, referring to the Constitution’s 11th Amendment that limits the situations in which private companies can sue states without their consent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

US Supreme Court clears way for pipeline

In a narrow 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court revived the 116-mile PennEast gas pipeline project, overturning a lower court’s decision that blocked the company from condemning state-owned land in New Jersey to move the project forward. The decision released Tuesday could make it easier for new pipeline projects to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court rules in favor of oil refineries in blending waiver dispute

The Supreme Court in a Friday decision upheld waivers granted to three oil refineries that exempted them from requirements to blend biofuels into their products. In its 6-3 ruling, the court reversed a 10th Circuit decision that vacated hardship waivers granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and determined that the refineries were not eligible for an “extension” after going for some time without one.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

North Dakota Presses Supreme Court on EPA Climate Regulation

North Dakota is pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on federal climate regulation—the latest in a series of recent petitions on the issue. The state filed a petition Friday asking the justices to review a January appellate court ruling and clarify the scope of the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under a provision of the Clean Air Act.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

FERC repeats it cannot assess gas project's climate impact in expanded review

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has released the draft version of an additional climate review of a pending Columbia Gulf Transmission pipeline project in Louisiana, finding once more that agency staff could not draw conclusions about the significance of natural gas projects' contributions to climate change. Not registered?. Receive...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Federal Judge Stops Biden From Halting New Oil And Gas Leases

A federal judge temporarily stopped President Joe Biden’s efforts to freeze sales of leases to drill for oil and natural gas on federal land Tuesday, months after several Republican-controlled states sued the Biden administration over a policy the president cast as an environmental protection move — but many Republicans viewed as economically disruptive.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Federal Appellate Court Rules That Biden Administration Can’t Deny COVID Relief Funds To White Restaurant Owners

The COVID relief bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden allocates billions of dollars based on race. In mid-May a federal court in Texas ruled that the race-based parts of the law governing relief to restaurant owners are unconstitutional. Last week a higher federal court, the Sixth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals, ruled the same way.
Energy IndustryPOLITICO

Who's on deck at FERC?

With help from Ben Lefebvre, Kelsey Tamborrino, Anthony Adragna and Alex Guillén. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.