D.C. Court Slaps Down FERC’s “Ostrich-Like” Approval Of Gas Pipeline — Could Have Large Implications
A federal court threw out FERC’s approval of a proposed Missouri gas pipeline Tuesday, finding FERC approved the pipeline over evidence of self-dealing. FERC said it had “no reason to second guess” the company’s business plans to pay its affiliate company, via ratepayers, to build a pipeline despite no new demand, a claim the court ruled was arbitrary and capricious. The court’s order could have major implications for proposed gas pipelines across the country. The D.C. Circuit blasted FERC for its “ostrich-like” failure to adhere to its own policy and examine whether an actual “market need” existed for a Spire Energy pipeline, the only customer for which would have been its affiliate Spire Missouri.cleantechnica.com