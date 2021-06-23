D.C. Court Slaps Down FERC’s “Ostrich-Like” Approval Of Gas Pipeline — Could Have Large Implications

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday awarded the PennEast Pipeline Co. the right to sue New Jersey in order to secure important land-use rights for a 116-mile natural gas project. The justices ruled 5-4, saying New Jersey doesn’t have sovereign immunity since the PennEast project received federal approval. The pipeline is set to carry as much as 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from Pennsylvania to New Jersey. After the pipeline was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2018, PennEast sued to get access to 40 parcels of land owned or partially controlled by New Jersey. However, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia didn’t allow that, referring to the Constitution’s 11th Amendment that limits the situations in which private companies can sue states without their consent.