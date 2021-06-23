Severe Weather Statement issued for Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keya Paha; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROCK...NORTHEASTERN BROWN AND SOUTH CENTRAL KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Springview, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bassett, Long Pine, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area and Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 173 and 182, and between mile markers 196 and 212. Highway 20 between mile markers 250 and 264. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH