Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTY At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Johnstown, or 17 miles west of Ainsworth, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Johnstown and Antelope Peak. This includes Highway 20 between mile markers 225 and 237. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH