Alexandria Health Department and Partnership for a Healthier Alexandria Release Community Health Improvement Plan 2025

 12 days ago

Alexandria Health Department and Partnership for a Healthier Alexandria Release Community Health Improvement Plan 2025

Immediate Release: June 23, 2021

The Alexandria Health Department (AHD) and the Partnership for a Healthier Alexandria (Partnership) released the " Community Health Improvement Plan 2025” (CHIP). The CHIP is a community-centered, data-driven blueprint to address local health inequities in housing, mental health and poverty. It contains a collection of action-oriented strategies and tactics to address these inequities through programs, advocacy, services, education and policy changes.

Since October 2019, AHD and the Partnership facilitated the development of the CHIP through a collaboration with residents, nonprofit organizations, faith-based leaders, board and commission members, business owners and City employees. The CHIP is a direct response to the City’s 2019 Community Health Assessment, which concluded that, while many Alexandrians are healthy, there are many instances of clear and significant health differences as a result of income, race, or ZIP code. Of the 10 health issues identified in the Community Health Assessment, community members selected housing, mental health, and poverty as the priority areas for a five-year plan focused on policy and system changes. Each priority area contains strategies, tactics, timelines, progress measures and tactic owners (the responsible organization or institution) to ensure accountability and effective implementation. View the details for each priority area in English, Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, or your preferred language by using the page language selector.

Community engagement and collaboration for the CHIP coincided with the revision of two other citywide plans, the “ Alexandria City Public Schools’ 2025 Strategic Plan” and the “ Children and Youth Master Plan 2025.” A Unified Planning Team coordinated to maximize community engagement opportunities, share important data, and focus on shared outcomes.

Community members, organizations and institutions researched best practices in other jurisdictions; developed the CHIP’s strategies, tactics, timelines, and progress measures; and are committed to completing the work by 2025. Improving health outcomes in Alexandria is a collaborative effort and AHD and the Partnership ask other community members to join and contribute to the implementation of the CHIP.

The Partnership is a community-led coalition that works to advance, promote and encourage healthy activities and actions by everyone who lives, works and plays in Alexandria. The Partnership is led by a steering committee, comprised of representatives from businesses, nonprofits, community coalitions, City boards and commissions, health care clinics and organizations, Alexandria Health Department, Alexandria Department of Community and Human Services, foundations, and dedicated residents.

Visit Partnership for a Healthier Alexandria or alexandriava.gov/Health to learn more, get involved and register to make a change in the community.

For media inquiries, contact Natalie Talis, Population Health Manager, at natalie.talis@vdh.virginia.gov at 703.746.4914.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact mike.hatfield@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3148, Virginia Relay 711.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/123046.

