Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Diagnosed With Cancer

By Graham Hartmann
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has announced he’s battling cancer. Loudwire confirmed the news through a representative for the band. See the bassist's statement, which he also shared via Instagram, below. "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at...

kfmx.com
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

