Iowa gubernatorial candidate Ras Smith tours Davenport flood zones

By Sarah Hayden
Quad Cities Onlines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week after announcing his candidacy for governor, Democratic Iowa State Rep. Ras Smith came to Davenport Wednesday as part of a 10-day statewide tour to meet Iowans. The 33-year-old lawmaker toured flood-affected areas of the city with State Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf; State Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport; and Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken to discuss the importance of infrastructure and his plans if elected governor.

