Hoteliers across the U.S. are welcoming the increasing demand this year, but dampening that optimism is the ongoing labor shortage in the industry. Starting 2020 with a shortage of 900,000 workers, employers in the hotel industry then had to lay off and furlough employees after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to travel restrictions and the overall loss of travel demand. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the leisure and hospitality segment lost 3.1 million jobs during the pandemic.