When Is ‘Bosch’ Season 7 Premiering On Amazon Prime?

Jolt is written by Scott Wascha and directed by Tanya Wexler, and along with Beckinsale the film co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox, Stanley Tucci and Jai Courtney. The new movie follows Lindy (Beckinsale), a woman who experiences sporadic murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special device. The character seeks revenge after her first love is murdered. Beckinsale told Entertainment Weekly: “My character, Lindy, is someone who since childhood has had an impulse control problem whereby she has a very difficult time not acting out and behaving badly when under pressure. As part of her therapy, she goes on a date and really gets on with the guy, and then he’s murdered. She’s understandably upset and pissed off and tries to figure out what’s happened and gets into a lot of scraps!”