When Is ‘Bosch’ Season 7 Premiering On Amazon Prime?
When is Amazon Prime dropping Bosch Season 7? This series, based on the gritty Michael Connelly novels is dropping soon. What do we know about the final season of this series?. The final season of Bosch is airing on Friday, June 25. There will be eight episodes this season. In the Amazon Prime trailer, Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is involved in an arson investigation. Turns out, there are five victims. The horrific crime was done by five masked men. They threw Molotov cocktails into the building.www.tvshowsace.com