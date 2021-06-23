Cancel
Rockton, IL

IDNR announces temporary closure of Rock River for recreational boat traffic

By Ali Rasper
WIFR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced this morning that a portion of the Rock River is temporarily closed to recreational boat traffic. The closure extends from the Rockton dam in Winnebago County up to the Wisconsin border. IDNR representatives say the reason for the closure is due to low water levels and the need for emergency vehicles to get in and out of the river, not due to any water contamination.

