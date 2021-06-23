Crossroads Christian, Oxford Prep wrap up joint scrimmages

HENDERSON — Crossroads Christian and Oxford Prep wrapped up two days of summer scrimmages for their men’s basketball teams on Wednesday afternoon, with Crossroads taking a 47-18 victory in a game that only lasted one half.

Although Wednesday’s game at the Crossroads gym was much shorter than the one on Tuesday, Colts head coach Scottie Richardson said every opportunity to play during the summer is crucial towards building team chemistry both on and off the court.

“We knew going in that today would be two quarters, but we managed it pretty well,” Richardson said. “This was good for us because we wanted to play with real, certified officials and I wanted that film. We played a normal first quarter but approached the second like it was a fourth quarter.”

Wednesday’s matchup played out in a similar fashion to Tuesday, with Crossroads taking a commanding lead at the end of the first quarter due to efficient shooting from senior Andres Prince and freshman Jayden White.

Richardson singled out White, who missed his eighth-grade year at Crossroads due to a broken foot, as one of his top players during the summer. Along with tallying 12 points in two minutes during the UNC Pembroke Team Camp, he was one of Crossroads’ top scorers on Tuesday with 21 points.

Improved defense was another bright spot for Richardson, who believed that his players excelled with man-to-man in particular. He expects both offense and defense to keep getting better with senior captain Drew Rogers taking on the leadership role vacated by Asher Fulk.

As with every normal summer, Richardson believes that Crossroads could still improve in many areas but said that simulating a real game will help out the Colts tremendously ahead of what is expected to be a busy schedule in the fall.

“We’ve been playing so many summer games, which are good, but they aren’t like real games,” Richardson said. “There’s a running clock and you often have college kids as referees, so I wanted to see how we would react in a real eight-minute quarter with substitutions. With us being a deep team, you have to manage those substitutions.”

While Crossroads began to find cohesion with their program, Oxford Prep head coach Leo Brunelli said that he is focused on rebuilding after losing four seniors to graduation over the summer.

Oxford Prep was coming off a 102-57 loss to Crossroads entering Wednesday’s shortened matchup, but Brunelli said that the outcomes to the two contests were not as important as mentoring his players and getting them physically and mentally prepared for 32 minutes of basketball later this year.

“The whole purpose of summer basketball is to play,” Brunelli said. “We’ve played about 20 games this summer, which is a good start. It’s something that is new to Oxford Prep and we need to keep building on this by adding numbers and continuing to get better.”

Despite two lopsided scores, senior Lucas Juntunen served as a leader for Oxford Prep by frequently driving the ball to the rim against Crossroads’ defense and putting up several buckets in an effort to keep his team in contention.

Juntunen was a key part of Oxford Prep’s compiling a solid 5-6 record last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brunelli is confident his current roster can eclipse the achievements from the 2020-21 campaign as long as players come together and continue to make improvements.

“We had a core of guys that committed to summer basketball,” Brunelli said. “Now we have to build on that. Where we don’t have athleticism, we have to use basketball IQ and fundamentals. I love our fight, but we have to work on getting better, which is what every team has to do. That’s why you play in the summer.”

Oxford Prep is not set to take the court again until early September, while Richardson plans to spend the summer having his players get comfortable with one another, which includes a players-only gathering later today.

Richardson has high expectations for the 2021-22 season after dealing with numerous COVID-19-related setbacks last season. He believes that the leadership of Rogers, Prince and the rest of the senior class will be pivotal in leading the Colts to the NCISAA 1A championship game.

“Last year we suffered with chemistry so bad,” Richardson said. “Drew Rogers is the next guy to lead [Crossroads] basketball and he’s certainly got good weapons around him like an All-State player in Andres. Drew deserves a lot of credit for leading this team over the summer and giving us that good start.”