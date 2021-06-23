Cancel
New Orleans, Louisiana

City to Host Free Paper Shredding During Recycling Drop-Off Event on Saturday, June 26

Posted by 
New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 13 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — On Saturday, June 26, 2021, the City of New Orleans’ Department of Sanitation will host a paper shredding event, in conjunction with Iron Mountain, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center, located at 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue.

Shred Day

Orleans Parish residents can bring up to 50 lbs. of personal or sensitive documents to be shredded safely and securely by Iron Mountain in its on-site mobile unit. The City partners with Iron Mountain to offer this service at no charge to the community.

  • Iron Mountain accepts mixed office paper, light cardboard and similar materials.
  • Iron Mountain does not accept plastic, compact discs, DVDs or other metal (excluding paper clips and staples).

Recycling Days

On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, Orleans Parish residents can drop off the following recyclables at the City's Recycling Drop-Off Center:

  • Paper: newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs, office paper
  • Corrugated Cardboard
  • Boxboard: cereal boxes and soft drink boxes
  • Plastics #1 (soda/water bottles) and #2 (milk/juice/shampoo/detergent containers)
  • Small metals: aluminum and steel
  • Mardi Gras beads
  • Batteries: AA, AAA, AAAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, Lithium
  • Light bulbs: incandescent and fluorescent
  • Electronics: iPads, tablets, computers, laptops, phones, keyboards, speakers, cables, x-boxes, PlayStations, Wii, MP3/DVD/CD Players, UPS, Circuit boards, portable navigation/GPS devices, inkjet/toner cartridges, digital cameras/video recorders (DVRs), fax machines, small printers, monitors, processors, networking equipment, stereos, security systems
  • Televisions: limit 4
  • Tires: limit 5
  • Glass: limit 50 lbs. (please remove corks and caps)
  • Composting*: fruit and vegetable scraps (peels, skins, pits, or seeds), tea bags, coffee grounds (including paper filters), eggshells, nutshells, seed shells, plain bread, grains and plain pasta (no toppings).

*Please note: toppings, meat, dairy, bones, and foods with oil are not accepted.

Since the City initiated a Recycling Drop-Off Center in August 2010, over 2,507 tons have been recycled. Since the current curbside recycling program began in May 2011, over 65,221 tons have been recycled. Properties that are eligible to receive solid waste collection by the City are also eligible to register to receive free, curbside recycling services.

For more information, please call 311 or visit nola.gov/sanitation/recycling.

# # #

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

