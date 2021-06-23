City to Host Free Paper Shredding During Recycling Drop-Off Event on Saturday, June 26

NEW ORLEANS — On Saturday, June 26, 2021, the City of New Orleans’ Department of Sanitation will host a paper shredding event, in conjunction with Iron Mountain, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center, located at 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue.

Shred Day

Orleans Parish residents can bring up to 50 lbs. of personal or sensitive documents to be shredded safely and securely by Iron Mountain in its on-site mobile unit. The City partners with Iron Mountain to offer this service at no charge to the community.

Iron Mountain accepts mixed office paper, light cardboard and similar materials.

Iron Mountain does not accept plastic, compact discs, DVDs or other metal (excluding paper clips and staples).

Recycling Days

On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, Orleans Parish residents can drop off the following recyclables at the City's Recycling Drop-Off Center:

Paper: newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs, office paper

newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs, office paper Corrugated Cardboard

Boxboard: cereal boxes and soft drink boxes

cereal boxes and soft drink boxes Plastics #1 (soda/water bottles) and #2 (milk/juice/shampoo / detergent containers)

(soda/water bottles) and (milk/juice/shampoo detergent containers) Small metals: aluminum and steel

aluminum and steel Mardi Gras beads

Batteries: AA, AAA, AAAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, Lithium

AA, AAA, AAAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, Lithium Light bulbs: incandescent and fluorescent

incandescent and fluorescent Electronics: iPads, tablets, computers, laptops, phones, keyboards, speakers, cables, x-boxes, PlayStations, Wii, MP3/DVD/CD Players, UPS, Circuit boards, portable navigation/GPS devices, inkjet/toner cartridges, digital cameras/video recorders (DVRs), fax machines, small printers, monitors, processors, networking equipment, stereos, security systems

iPads, tablets, computers, laptops, phones, keyboards, speakers, cables, x-boxes, PlayStations, Wii, MP3/DVD/CD Players, UPS, Circuit boards, portable navigation/GPS devices, inkjet/toner cartridges, digital cameras/video recorders (DVRs), fax machines, small printers, monitors, processors, networking equipment, stereos, security systems Televisions: limit 4

limit 4 Tires: limit 5

limit 5 Glass: limit 50 lbs. (please remove corks and caps)

limit 50 lbs. (please remove corks and caps) Composting*: fruit and vegetable scraps (peels, skins, pits, or seeds), tea bags, coffee grounds (including paper filters), eggshells, nutshells, seed shells, plain bread, grains and plain pasta (no toppings).

*Please note: toppings, meat, dairy, bones, and foods with oil are not accepted.

Since the City initiated a Recycling Drop-Off Center in August 2010, over 2,507 tons have been recycled. Since the current curbside recycling program began in May 2011, over 65,221 tons have been recycled. Properties that are eligible to receive solid waste collection by the City are also eligible to register to receive free, curbside recycling services.

For more information, please call 311 or visit nola.gov/sanitation/recycling.

