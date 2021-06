Get a taste of a restaurant before it opens, drink up at a whiskey dinner and celebrate July Fourth in style with these July food events. Eat well for a good cause at the annual Eats & Beats event. Try food from more than 15 area restaurants and catering companies including Local Three, Cubanos ATL, Farm Burger and Wood’s Chapel BBQ, along with drinks and live music from artists including Kevin Kinney of Drivin N Cryin. Proceeds benefit Children of Conservation, an organization that promotes conservation and humanitarianism.