Seattle, WA

Memorial Service for Officer Harris

By Chief Adrian Diaz
 6 days ago
A memorial to honor our colleague, friend and SPD family member – Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris – will be held next Thursday, July 1st at 1pm at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The ceremony will be open to the public.

More information, including details about the procession, will be shared in the coming days.

As we prepare to remember Lexi’s life, service and sacrifice, I’m reminded of these words: “Law enforcement officers are never ‘off duty.’ They are dedicated public servants who are sworn to protect public safety at any time and place that the peace is threatened.”

This was certainly true of Lexi.

Adrian Diaz

Chief of Police

