The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020 and the pandemic has made international travel difficult for all. We're yet to see Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie make his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as last year's Trooping the Colour was cancelled, but 2022 could be the year we see the little boy and his baby sister having fun with their royal cousins.