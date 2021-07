Cornerback Toriano Pride announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday. Pride — from Lutheran North in St. Louis, Missouri — is ranked the 10th-best cornerback in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and the fourth-best corner in the state of Missouri by Rivals. He took an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Elite Retreat on June 12. Pride’s offers include, but are not limited to, Mizzou, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama and Oregon, which , made up the four-star recruit’s top seven schools along with Clemson.