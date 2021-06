I have visited many Amish homes over the years for many meals and there’s something I don’t think I’ve ever eaten for a meal while visiting: hamburgers. This lack of a burger encounter doesn’t in any way mean that hamburgers aren’t popular among the Amish. They are. But usually, when I have dropped in on a home for supper there is a stovetop meal being fixed, or something a little more “formal" since I’m usually considered company. But I wish had dropped in somewhere when they were serving Super Juicy Baked Burgers like these.