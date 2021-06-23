Cancel
Essex County, NY

Forest rangers assist hikers in wilderness rescues

 7 days ago

The following are recent forest ranger highlights provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. From June 16 to 18, Region 6 Forest Rangers assembled at Black Bear Mountain to perform the annual Operations Level Rope Rescue training. The training focuses on patient packaging for a moderate angle rescue, release hitches, component-based lowers and raises, and “hot change overs.” A litter wheel is also incorporated into the scenarios.

