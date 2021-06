Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced that the state of Michigan’s improving economy and multi-billion-dollar revenue surplus coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted Fitch Ratings to improve the state’s general obligation bonds AA credit rating from a “stable outlook” to a “positive outlook.” The State of Michigan recently announced new revenue projections taking the state from a nearly $3 billion deficit to a $3.5 billion surplus. The move is an affirmation the state is headed in the right direction, saving taxpayers money by lower borrowing costs for upcoming bond issues.