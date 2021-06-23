Tech giant creates optics system to help robots maneuver

When describing the behavior of robotic systems, we tend to rely on anthropomorphisms. Cameras “see,” decision algorithms “think,” and classification systems “recognize.” But the use of such terms can set us up for failure, since they create expectations and assumptions that often do not hold, especially in the minds of people who have no training in the underlying technologies involved. This is particularly problematic because many of the tasks we envision for robotic technologies are typically ones that humans currently do (or could do) some part of. The natural tendency is to describe these tasks as a human would using the “skills” a human has—which may be very different from how a robot performs the task. If the task specification relies only on “human” specifications—without making clear the differences between “robotic” skills and “human” ones—then the chance of a misalignment between the human-based description of the task and what the robot actually does will increase.