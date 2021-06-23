Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Tech giant creates optics system to help robots maneuver

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG — Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is developing a sensor that will make it a lot easier for robots to get around. The technology, which may terrify those who fear a robot uprising, allows for “seamless detection and tracking of objects in a robot’s path, aimed at improving both obstacle avoidance and worker safety,” the St. Petersburg company says in a statement.

www.businessobserverfl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Robots#Tech#Jabil Inc#Jbl#Jabil Optics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Country
Germany
Related
Engineeringarxiv.org

Decentralised Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance in Unknown Environments with Heterogeneous Multi-Robot Systems

Ki Myung Brian Lee, Felix H. Kong, Ricardo Cannizzaro, Jennifer L. Palmer, David Johnson, Chanyeol Yoo, Robert Fitch. We present the design and implementation of a decentralised, heterogeneous multi-robot system for performing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) in an unknown environment. The team consists of functionally specialised robots that gather information and others that perform a mission-specific task, and is coordinated to achieve simultaneous exploration and exploitation in the unknown environment. We present a practical implementation of such a system, including decentralised inter-robot localisation, mapping, data fusion and coordination. The system is demonstrated in an efficient distributed simulation. We also describe an UAS platform for hardware experiments, and the ongoing progress.
Engineeringfreenews.live

Engineers have created millimeter robots that are controlled by magnetic fields

A team of scientists from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore (NTU Singapore) has developed millimeter-sized robots that can be controlled using magnetic fields to perform agile and dexterous manipulations. Singaporean researchers have created miniature robots by embedding magnetic microparticles in biocompatible polymers – non-toxic materials that are harmless to humans....
EngineeringSentinel

Surgical Robots Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Intuitive Surgical, KUKA, Mazor Robotics

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Surgical Robots Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Surgical Robots market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Surgical Robots Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessPhotonics.com

SICK Partners with Vention on Robot Guidance Systems

SICK is partnering with Vention, a developer of software for manufacturing automation, to accelerate the design and deployment of applications custom-built for robot guidance systems. The partnership combines SICK’s PLB and PLOC2D systems with Vention’s manufacturing automation platform. Vention’s cloud-based platform enables customers to design, automate, and deploy SICK robot...
ComputersBrookings Institution

The danger of anthropomorphic language in robotic AI systems

When describing the behavior of robotic systems, we tend to rely on anthropomorphisms. Cameras “see,” decision algorithms “think,” and classification systems “recognize.” But the use of such terms can set us up for failure, since they create expectations and assumptions that often do not hold, especially in the minds of people who have no training in the underlying technologies involved. This is particularly problematic because many of the tasks we envision for robotic technologies are typically ones that humans currently do (or could do) some part of. The natural tendency is to describe these tasks as a human would using the “skills” a human has—which may be very different from how a robot performs the task. If the task specification relies only on “human” specifications—without making clear the differences between “robotic” skills and “human” ones—then the chance of a misalignment between the human-based description of the task and what the robot actually does will increase.
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

SVT Robotics’ SOFTBOT™ Platform Accelerates Integration of RightHand Robotics RightPick™ 3 Item-Handling System

SVT Robotics, whose software dramatically accelerates the deployment of industrial robotics, today announced a new SOFTBOT Platform connector for RightHand Robotics, a leader in autonomous robotic picking solutions. June 22, 2021 Norfolk, VA — SVT Robotics, whose software dramatically accelerates the deployment of industrial robotics, today announced a new SOFTBOT...
ComputersEurekAlert

Patenting a fiber optic monitoring system for 5G light-powered networks

The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), together with the Universidad Politécnica de Valencia (UPV), has patented a multicore fibre optic monitoring system for future use in 5G networks. This system will optimise energy consumption, preserving data transmission capacity. The system, developed by the UC3M's Photonic Displays and Applications research...
Softwarearxiv.org

A Survey on Trust Metrics for Autonomous Robotic Systems

This paper surveys the area of Trust Metrics related to security for autonomous robotic systems. As the robotics industry undergoes a transformation from programmed, task oriented, systems to Artificial Intelligence-enabled learning, these autonomous systems become vulnerable to several security risks, making a security assessment of these systems of critical importance. Therefore, our focus is on a holistic approach for assessing system trust which requires incorporating system, hardware, software, cognitive robustness, and supplier level trust metrics into a unified model of trust. We set out to determine if there were already trust metrics that defined such a holistic system approach. While there are extensive writings related to various aspects of robotic systems such as, risk management, safety, security assurance and so on, each source only covered subsets of an overall system and did not consistently incorporate the relevant costs in their metrics. This paper attempts to put this prior work into perspective, and to show how it might be extended to develop useful system-level trust metrics for evaluating complex robotic (and other) systems.
Electronicsmassdevice.com

Interventional Systems wins FDA clearance for miniature surgical robot

Interventional Systems announced today that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Micromate robot for percutaneous procedures. Kitzbühel, Austria–based Interventional Systems developed Micromate as a table-mounted medical robot for interventional procedures, touting it as the world’s smallest robot for those of the percutaneous kind, according to a news release. Micromate...
TechnologyPosted by
TheSpoon

Are You Creating the Next Big Tech Tool for Restaurants?

This is the web version of our newsletter. Sign up today to get updates on the rapidly changing nature of the food tech industry. This time last year, the restaurant biz was grappling with pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions and innovating on the fly to survive the fallout. Digital menus. Virtual tip jars. Ad-hoc drive-thru windows. These mannequins.
Electronicsprogressivegrocer.com

ADUSA Supply Chain Debuts Wearable Robotics Tech

Following successful pilots, ADUSA Supply Chain will scale up the use of an innovative wearable technology that improves the safety and effectiveness of grocery distribution center employees. Over the past year, the wearable robotic systems, created by Verve Motion and called “exosuits,” were used by associates millions of times to lift product. Because of positive feedback from wearers, the pilot will now include more than 250 suits in affiliated distribution centers.
Technologywinemag.com

At High-Tech Wineries, Robots Prune Vines and Precision Sensors Analyze Disease

Technology has long been applied to grape growing and winemaking. Recent advancements, however, have shown how automation can help growers to ensure the quality and integrity of their wines. These innovations enable growers across the globe to make more calculated and better-timed decisions, and also reduce the labor needed to carry out vineyard and winery operations.
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

Ambi Robotics Selects DWFritz To Manufacture AI-Powered Robotic Systems for Global Shippers

Ambi Robotics, an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company that develops advanced supply chain solutions based on simulation-to-reality AI to power highly-dexterous robots, and DWFritz Automation (DWFritz), a leading global provider of high-precision automation and metrology solutions, announced today a partnership to build custom robotic solutions for Ambi Robotics’ supply chain customers.
EngineeringPhysics World

Optical links help superconducting quantum computers keep their cool

Scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research have demonstrated that commercially available devices known as electro-optical modulators can be used to read the output of superconducting quantum computers at extremely low temperatures. Using an optical signal instead of an all-electrical approach addresses the high heat-load contribution of electrical components, which is known to reduce the overall efficiency of devices. By demonstrating that an optical system can operate at a fraction of a degree above absolute zero, the result could open a new route to scaling up quantum computers.
Softwareaithority.com

Check Point Software Technologies Transforms Hybrid Data Center Security With on-Demand Scalability and Simplified Management in the Cloud

The new Check Point R81.10 software, Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 and Check Point Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances provide advanced protection for complex hybrid data centers with brisk operations and an ultra-scalable platform. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the...
Worldmassdevice.com

Swiss hospital to begin program with Asensus’ Senhance robotic surgical system

Inselspital, University Hospital Bern, Switzerland initiated its Senhance surgical system program, marking the second of two new agreements with two European hospitals in 2021, according to a news release. The university’s department of visceral surgery is implementing the digital platform in their daily surgical practice with plans to study its clinical utility over the coming months.
Businessthefabricator.com

Rockwell Automation acquires Plex Systems

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Plex Systems, Troy, Mich. Plex offers the only single-instance, multitenant SaaS manufacturing platform operating at scale, which helps customers connect, automate, track, and analyze their operations and connected supply chains. Plex will be reported as part of Rockwell’s Software...
Engineeringarxiv.org

Biologically Inspired Model for Timed Motion in Robotic Systems

The goal of this work is the development of a motion model for sequentially timed movement actions in robotic systems under specific consideration of temporal stabilization, that is maintaining an approximately constant overall movement time (isochronous behavior). This is demonstrated both in simulation and on a physical robotic system for the task of intercepting a moving target in three-dimensional space. Motivated from humanoid motion, timing plays a vital role to generate a naturalistic behavior in interaction with the dynamic environment as well as adaptively planning and executing action sequences on-line. In biological systems, many of the physiological and anatomical functions follow a particular level of periodicity and stabilization, which exhibit a certain extent of resilience against external disturbances. A main aspect thereof is stabilizing movement timing against limited perturbations. Especially human arm movement, namely when it is tasked to reach a certain goal point, pose or configuration, shows a stabilizing behavior. This work incorporates the utilization of an extended Kalman filter (EKF) which was implemented to predict the target position while coping with non-linear system dynamics. The periodicity and temporal stabilization in biological systems was artificially generated by a Hopf oscillator, yielding a sinusoidal velocity profile for smooth and repeatable motion.