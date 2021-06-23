Britney Spears Demands End To Conservatorship In Powerful Statement
Britney Spears was finally able to speak about her controversial conservatorship case, addressing a judge in a passionate defense of her independence. Speaking with 13 years of pent up anger and frustration over a conference call, the pop star delivered a lengthy statement in which she revealed that she’s been angry, depressed and abused by her family. Above all else, she says wants out of her conservatorship — now. It was Spears’ first direct address to a court regarding her conservatorship in nearly two years — and ever, for the public’s ears.www.nylon.com