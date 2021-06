In professional basketball nowadays the versatility that prospective rookie players can offer their teams is what makes them as appealing as possible towards getting a career started in the pros. Long gone are the days in which basketball was only seen as a traditional 5 position scheme game, making room for a more refreshing and quick version of the sport in which every player on the court has to have top basketball abilities and IQ to be able to get their work done on all parts of the court, both on offense and defense. With NBA draft odds sites hard at work in picking the top prospects for the upcoming pro basketball draft, let’s take a close look at the best multi-positional prospects ready to make a splash in the NBA.