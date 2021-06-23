Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Game of Thrones' Visual Effects Producer Talks Bringing Dragons to Life on 10th Anniversary of Daenerys' Iconic Scene (Exclusive)

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend marked the tenth anniversary of the Game of Thrones Season 1 finale, titled "Fire and Blood," and the dragons it introduced are still dominating the TV landscape. We caught up with visual effects producer Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, who helped bring Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion to life for the first time back in 2011 to reflect on their ongoing legacy. Like the rest of us, she is excited to see those hatchlings writ large in the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon.

popculture.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Effects#Game Of Thrones#Hollywood Film#Art Department#Bluebolt Ltd#Dragons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesHBO Watch

“Game of Thrones” Spin-Offs Looking “Spectacular”

It’s been over two years since Game of Thrones came to an end, but HBO continues to explore George R.R. Martin’s Westeros. The GOT prequel series House of the Dragon is currently filming in England. House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke. It follows the misadventures of Daenerys Targaryen’s power-hungry ancestors. The series is will not premiere until 2022, but according to Casey Bloys, who oversees HBO’s programming, audiences are in for a treat. Recently, Bloys told Variety that “It looks spectacular.” Bloys also clarified that House is the only Game of Thrones spin-off show in production:
TV SeriesKXLY

Emilia Clarke reveals Game of Thrones scene SHE WOULD change

Emilia Clarke would stop her character from dying in ‘Game of Thrones’ if she could go back and change one moment from the HBO series. The 34-year-old actress played Daenerys Targaryen – the Mother of Dragons – in the acclaimed fantasy TV series but was killed off in the very last episode and she admits she’d love to alter that scene if she could.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star reveals her unexpected audition for Star Wars role

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has already ticked off a number of major franchises, having starred in the HBO series, Star Wars and soon-to-be Marvel series Secret Invasion. However, when it came to auditioning for 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, the actress has admitted that things were top...
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Watch a Trailer for Elden Ring, the Game from the Dark Souls Studio and Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin

Good news: Elden Ring, one of the most hotly anticipated videogames of the last few years, is not vaporware. It will actually exist. In fact, it will exist in your very own hands (or, most likely, within the digital confines of your hard drive) starting on January 21, 2022—you know, if it doesn’t get delayed, like every videogame does at one time or another.
TV SeriesCollider

'Game of Thrones': Why, Two Years Later, We've Stopped Talking About the Emmy-Winning Juggernaut

On April 17, 2011, a new HBO drama about warring families, icy zombies, and CGI dragons premiered, and whether you loved it or hated it, there's simply no denying the kind of impact Game of Thrones had not just on television, not just on pop culture, but on the world in general. Its epic journey was a wild, weird, and fascinating adventure, and to mark the occasion Collider presents "What Is Ten May Never Die," a ten-week retrospective on the show's legacy — what we remember fondly, what we wish we could forget, and everything in between.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'Record Of Ragnarok' Netflix Adaptation Disappoint Manga Fans

The "Record Of Ragnarok" anime was criticized for the animation quality of its fight scenes. The adaptation still received some praise from viewers thanks to its handling of the characters, art and music. The show only features three out of the five finished fights in the manga. The Netflix adaptation...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Indigenous Producer Stories First to Adapt ‘Jonny Appleseed’ Novel (Exclusive)

Indigenous producer Stories First has optioned Joshua Whitehead’s debut novel Jonny Appleseed for a screen adaptation. Whitehead’s coming-of-age novel won the CBC’s Canada Reads competition in March. Jonny Appleseed tells the story of Jonny, a two-spirit and Indigenous queer youth who transitions from life on a reservation to life in the bustling city. He travels with his two closest friends, and together the trio navigate love, culture shock, urban hustle and adulthood.
TV SeriesCollider

'Game of Thrones': Why Ned Stark's Fate in ‘Baelor’ Remains Effective 10 Years Later

On April 17, 2011, a new HBO drama about warring families, icy zombies, and CGI dragons premiered, and whether you loved it or hated it, there's simply no denying the kind of impact Game of Thrones had not just on television, not just on pop culture, but on the world in general. Its epic journey was a wild, weird, and fascinating adventure, and to mark the occasion Collider presents "What Is Ten May Never Die," a ten-week retrospective on the show's legacy — what we remember fondly, what we wish we could forget, and everything in between.
TV SeriesGamespot

New Shaman King Anime Trailer Reveals August 9 Netflix Release

Netflix will finally bring anime Shaman King back for Western audiences on August 9, according to an announcement made during Geeked Week, a fan-facing virtual event revealing first looks at upcoming content. Although this batch of 11 episodes has already started airing in Japan back in April, this new reboot signals the end of a very long wait--it's the first time the series has aired as an anime since 2001.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Left Confused By New Episode Of Loki

In the plainest of terms, time travel can always be a headf*ck to try and figure out, especially when it’s also dealing with the idea of multiple alternate realities branching out from one Sacred Timeline, all taking place as part of a TV series featuring a lead character who’s technically dead but escaped from 2012 before he ended up getting murdered a few years down the line, although he’s now fully aware of that fact having watched himself die. Got it? Cool, because that’s roughly where we’re at when the second episode of Loki begins.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Game Of Thrones

Arrested Development’s format is perfect for mash-ups, which is probably why we’ve seen it combined with Golden Girls, Succession, and, of course, the equally dysfunctional families populating Game Of Thrones in the past. In an acknowledgement of this, and picking up where the screenshot-focused Arrested Westeros left off, Laurens Janssen has shown just how well the worlds of Westeros and western California combine in a video that tries to capture how it would look “If Game Of Thrones Was Created By Mitchelle Hurwitz.”
Moviesdailybruin.com

Film preview: Summer films bring an abundance of bright visuals, action scenes to life

As students bask in the summer sun, upcoming releases offer plenty of bright films to enjoy with family and friends. Whether viewers continue to watch from the comfort of their own homes or venture out into reopening theaters, this summer’s films promise to deliver a wide range of entertainment. From colorful sports animations to adventurous superhero flicks, the season’s highly anticipated movies are filled to the brim with vivid visuals and thrilling action scenes.
TV Seriesthestoryexchange.org

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Pivots from Mother of Dragons to Single-Mom Superheroes

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … a menstruating single mother?. That’s the premise of Emilia Clarke’s upcoming new comic book, anyway. The “Game of Thrones” star — she played mother of dragons Daenerys Targaryen — is moving away from the fantasy world and into the realm of superheroes with her new offering, which is due for release next month.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Uzumaki: Anime Director Hiroshi Nagahama Explains Delay, Shares Teaser

Uzumaki fans got a surprise today for the upcoming series on Adult Swim, and it came from the mouth of the director himself, Hiroshi Nagahama. The Toonami teaser addressed the delays that have occurred as well as the release window expected for the anime's release. Junji Ito, the mind behind the horror manga turned anime miniseries, has a loyal and excited fan base behind his stories and body horror-themed drawings. These drawings are a large part of the popularity that Uzumaki has gained.
MoviesSFGate

'The Revenant' Producer Keith Redmon Out at Anonymous Content (EXCLUSIVE)

The manager and producer was a prominent figure at the company, where he was a partner and produced “The Revenant,” a 2015 survival drama that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and grossed $533 million at the global box office. The movie also earned an Oscar for DiCaprio, as well as for its director Alejandro González Iñárritu and its cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.
ComicsA.V. Club

Adult Swim delays Uzumaki adaptation but releases incredible spiral-filled teaser

In 2019, Adult Swim announced that it was working on a limited series adaptation of horror manga master Junji Ito’s chilling Uzumaki—a story about a town succumbing to an all-consuming and life-destroying infectious obsession with bizarre spirals that appear throughout the world. It was supposed to come out in 2020, and Adult Swim later teased it with a featurette on Junji Ito himself that reaffirmed that 2020 release date, but apparently we had enough to deal with last year without throwing “fucked up spirals that make you go mad” onto the pile. The miniseries was bumped to this year, now that we’re all primed to recognize the spirals as a potential metaphor for, you know, any other all-consuming and life-destroying infectious obsession.