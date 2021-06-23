'Game of Thrones' Visual Effects Producer Talks Bringing Dragons to Life on 10th Anniversary of Daenerys' Iconic Scene (Exclusive)
This past weekend marked the tenth anniversary of the Game of Thrones Season 1 finale, titled "Fire and Blood," and the dragons it introduced are still dominating the TV landscape. We caught up with visual effects producer Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, who helped bring Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion to life for the first time back in 2011 to reflect on their ongoing legacy. Like the rest of us, she is excited to see those hatchlings writ large in the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon.popculture.com