When Will The 2021-2022 NHL Season Start?

With the 2021-22 NHL season in full swing, we present our annual ranking of the league's top 100 players. To create our list, we asked an ESPN panel of more than 50 hockey experts to rate players based on how good they will be in the 2021-22 season compared to their peers. Emphasis was placed solely on expectations for the upcoming season and predicting potential greatness, rather than past performance, career résumé or positional value. That means long-term injuries, like the one Nikita Kucherov is dealing with, played a part. From those ratings, we were able to rank the best of the best, 1 to 100. Jack Eichel, whose near-term future is clouded by both injury and a possible trade, finished outside the top 100.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO