Twins’ Mascot Performs Amazing Drum Battle With High School Student [watch]

First up for this series: what does Senior Mascot Correspondent Addy think of the Twins mascot:. Kids say the darndest things. So far, the Twins have won one game against the White Sox this season. However, that happened before half the White Sox made friends with the injured list and the Bench Sox came into play. They also were in the crosshairs of the weird unwritten rules “position player pitching” 3-0 swing from earlier in the season with Yermín Mercedes. The Twins are 14-16 against the division and are third in the AL in home runs (111). Nelson Cruz has 17 of those because I think he sold his soul or something to be this good at 40.