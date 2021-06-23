Cancel
Waconia, MN

Twins’ Mascot Performs Amazing Drum Battle With High School Student [watch]

By Curt St. John
 7 days ago
T.C. Bear, the Minnesota Twins mascot, got into quite the impressive drum battle with a Minnesota high school student at Target Field recently. It's not every day you get to see a full-grown bear play the drums, but that's what happened Tuesday at Target Field, when the Twins' mascot, T.C. Bear, got into an impromptu drum battle with a member of the percussion line from the Waconia High School Band. (Waconia is located just west of the Twin Cities along Minnesota Highway-5, a little under two hours northwest of Rochester.)

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

