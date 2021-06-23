Twins’ Mascot Performs Amazing Drum Battle With High School Student [watch]
T.C. Bear, the Minnesota Twins mascot, got into quite the impressive drum battle with a Minnesota high school student at Target Field recently. It's not every day you get to see a full-grown bear play the drums, but that's what happened Tuesday at Target Field, when the Twins' mascot, T.C. Bear, got into an impromptu drum battle with a member of the percussion line from the Waconia High School Band. (Waconia is located just west of the Twin Cities along Minnesota Highway-5, a little under two hours northwest of Rochester.)kdhlradio.com