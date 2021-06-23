Church event

I grew up attending church. Nearly every Sunday, you would find all eight members of the Solon family hiking up the concrete steps of St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Mulberry Street. In what was akin to herding cats, my parents did their best to get us into our pew and would pray the kids would behave well enough to make it through the entire service. Sometimes we did and sometimes, well, let’s just not talk about those times! In spite of all the fidgeting, pinching, crying, and complaining, God worked as we tried to worship.