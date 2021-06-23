Church event

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThis is a list of upcoming church meetings, socials and other events that we run one time free. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday; call 812-738-2211. Carefree Christian’s Missionary Church will not have evening services Wednesday, June 23, or Sunday, June 27, to allow members to attend the Renew at Exit 92 tent revival near Carefree. Also, there will be no evening service Sunday, July 4. Regular Sunday morning worship services will take place at 10. For more information, call Pastor Morris Larimore at 812-365-2532.

