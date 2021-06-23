Biden gets 56 percent approval rating in Fox News poll

President Biden received a 56 percent approval rating in a recent Fox News poll.

The number marks a slight increase from the 54 percent who approved of his performance in April and May. The poll also found 43 percent of voters disapprove of his performance.

Sixty-four percent of those surveyed approved of Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including 4 in 10 Republicans and 9 in 10 Democrats, while 34 percent disapproved.

Biden’s handling of the pandemic has been his best issue overall in polls.

The high approval rating for the pandemic comes as many states have fully reopened for business and millions across the country have been fully vaccinated.

In regard to the start of the pandemic, 60 percent in the poll said they believe the virus was leaked from a lab in China, with only 31 percent believing it occurred naturally.

Although the lab leak theory used to be regarded as a conspiracy, new evidence has caused health officials to to take a second look.

Biden has ordered the intelligence community to review the origins of the coronavirus.

The poll surveyed 1,001 registered voters from June 19 to June 22. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.