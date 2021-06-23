Cancel
Stanislaus County, CA

Fatal Crash Investigated on Geer Road

By Carlos Rodriguez
centralvalleytv.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANISLAUS COUNTY – A two vehicle collision closed Geer Road Wednesday afternoon claiming the life of at least one person. The crash was dispatched to the California Highway Patrol at about 2:27pm on Geer Road just south of the Fox Grove entrance. Early reports indicate both involved vehicles, a Chevrolet truck and Nissan sedan, collided head on and overturned. One vehicle landed in the northbound lane and the other in the oleanders on the east side of the road.

