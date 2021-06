Next weekend the Donington Park Circuit will host the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship for the twenty-seventh time in history. This year the Premier Class will be the only WorldSBK Championship category to take to the track at Donington, supported by the second double header of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, while the WorldSSP and WorldSSP 300 classes will resume action in Assen. For the UK event, Pirelli is focusing on standard slick tyres, the same ones used in the British Superbike Championship, and on new wet solutions. In particular, a new Rain front solution will be made available to riders, the A0593 specification.