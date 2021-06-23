Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Naples biologists capture largest female Burmese Python documented in Fl.

By Jennifer Kveglis
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Enough invasive Burmese Pythons to equal the weight of 20,000 pounds have been removed in Collier County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1ADk_0adVcST500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSFB8_0adVcST500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eK9LG_0adVcST500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKTrq_0adVcST500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfH3N_0adVcST500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4bxr_0adVcST500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnSEl_0adVcST500

Since 2013, The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has been tracking the movements of the invasive creature. Their team of biologists and volunteers have now released the biggest study of its kind.

“Now we have an invasive apex predator here that’s causing a considerable disturbance in the ecosystem,” said Ian Bartoszek, Environmental Science Project Manager and Wildlife Biologist for the Conservancy.

Bartoszek calls Burmese Pythons an unfortunate product of the pet trade. He said at one point the animal either escaped or was released into the wild. Since then, Burmese Pythons have taken food and space away from the endangered Florida Panther, among other species.

“Our study area happens to be right on the edge of town here. We’re not deep in the Everglades,” he said.

Bartoszek’s team tagged 80 pythons with radio trackers and decided to put the focus on 25 of them. Over time, they documented the animal’s movements to help other removal efforts in the future.

Over 1,000 snakes were removed and brought back to the Conservancy’s Snake Lab in Naples. Most of them were female.

A python female can 42 eggs at a time, on average.

“We’re taking out 120-pound snakes from a mile out in the woods, bringing it back out to our truck. It’s a team effort,” Bartoszek said.

In the process, his team captured the largest female Burmese Python documented in Florida, weighing 185 pounds. They also captured the heaviest male ever documented in the wild at 140 pounds.

“…A lot of sweat, a little bit of blood to get after these animals,” Bartoszek explained.

For the full research article click HERE.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Science Project#Snakes#Burmese Pythons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Python
Related
Venice, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Gator bites fisherman in Venice pond

VENICE, Fla. – A man was flown to the hospital after he was attacked by an alligator while fishing in Venice Sunday morning. The 39-year-old man was wading in the water of a large pond off Precision Drive in North Venice just before 11 a.m. when a gator bit the man’s left leg, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Florida StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Florida manatee deaths in 2021 surpass deadliest year on record

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Manatee deaths in Florida this year have surpassed the previous record that was set in 2018. As of June 18, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released an updated manatee mortality chart that listed 811 deaths for 2021. Fifty-nine of those deaths were caused by a boat strike, and 113 manatees passed from natural causes.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Mating frogs disturb Cape Coral residents

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– When neighbors complain about loud noises in their neighborhood, they typically mean music. Some Cape Coral residents are wishing music was all they had to contend with. Dino Page recently moved into his Cape Coral home on SW 49th Terrace. Since then, he’s been hearing a loud...
Immokalee, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Six dogs mysteriously die in Immokalee neighborhood

IMMOKALEE, Fla.– Six dogs across Immokalee have mysteriously died within the past two weeks. Three families are heartbroken and believe their dogs were poisoned – They all share a similar story. One of the grieving families said two weeks ago, they let their dog Zuma out in their front yard...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Mellow Mushroom coming to Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Mellow Mushroom restaurant is coming to Cape Coral,. The new restaurant will be located at 53 NE Pine Island Road. Mellow Mushroom, founded in Atlanta in 1974, is known for its stone-baked pizzas and offers handcrafted cocktails and a wide selection of beers, many of them local.
Sanibel, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fever of stingrays spotted near Sanibel beaches

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — A fever of stingrays was seen swimming just a couple feet away from the beaches of Sanibel Island. An overhead drone flying just after sunrise Saturday morning spotted the group of two dozen stingrays at Lighthouse Beach Park. Stingrays are most often seen in Southwest Florida...
Florida StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Florida’s firearm age restriction upheld

A federal judge has upheld Florida’s law prohibiting the sale of firearms to anyone under the age of 21. Family members of the victims of the Parkland shooting, who were the impetus for the law, are thankful for the ruling. About an hour after then-Governor Rick Scott signed the Marjory...
Florida StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

2018 inspection report showed ‘major’ damage years before Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The ground-floor pool deck of the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed near Miami was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report that also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.