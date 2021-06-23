Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandpoint, ID

Neuder competing in DYW National Final

Bonner County Daily Bee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday marks the start of competition for Camille Neuder, a Sandpoint teen competing in the 64th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The national scholarship program has transitioned to a virtual format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols and will be streamed free at DYWNationalFinals.com. Neuder, along with 49 other state representatives, will be recognized during the three showcases for their completion of a series of video submissions and video conference calls.

bonnercountydailybee.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Idaho State
Sandpoint, ID
Education
State
Alabama State
Sandpoint, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Conference#Distinguished Young Women#State Representatives#Mobile#Fitness#Boomerang#Alabama Power Foundation#Encore Rehabilitation#Shoe Station#Gant Travel Management#Jostens#Alabama Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.