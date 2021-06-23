Neuder competing in DYW National Final
Thursday marks the start of competition for Camille Neuder, a Sandpoint teen competing in the 64th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The national scholarship program has transitioned to a virtual format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols and will be streamed free at DYWNationalFinals.com. Neuder, along with 49 other state representatives, will be recognized during the three showcases for their completion of a series of video submissions and video conference calls.bonnercountydailybee.com