Suspicious package at Lake Oswego DMV ends up as false alarm

Police say substance was sugar and they're currently assessing the intent of the sender.

Lake Oswego police and fire responded to a report Wednesday, June 23, of a suspicious substance found in a package at the city's DMV station on Monroe Parkway. In the end, it was just a sweet surprise.

The DMV reported the white substance around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue's Hazmat Team was called in to assess the danger of the substance, which was soon determined to be sugar.

"At this point we still have to look into it to see if this was intentionally to scare people or if it's just a benign kind of thing, so we have not determined that yet," said Lake Oswego Police Department Sgt. Tom Hamann.

The DMV and adjacent businesses were closed while the package was investigated.