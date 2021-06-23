WXYZ's Brightest and Best

Afrah Mohamed will graduate from Universal Academy. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her high school career. She is also the president of the National Honor Society and a recognized leader by her teachers and administrators. She plans to attend the University of Michigan - Dearborn to pursue a degree in Engineering. Afrah hopes to make a difference as a woman in STEM, As an Arab American minority, she is determined to be an inspiration to young Arab American youth.