Kresge Library fundraiser features staged reading of ‘Alabama Story’

John Dodge House on campus at Oakland University with a staged reading of the play "Alabama Story.". The performance is a six-actor, one-set play with props. It is inspired by real events and created by Kenneth Jones (an Oakland University alum, who also attended Birmingham Groves High School). The play dramatizes a determined librarian who faces off with a segregationist senator over a children's book in 1959 Montgomery, Alabama. The play is based upon a real book, "The Rabbits' Wedding," a picture book by Garth Williams, best known for his artwork for "Little House on the Prairie" and "Charlotte's Web."