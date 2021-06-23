Cancel
Rochester, MI

Kresge Library fundraiser features staged reading of ‘Alabama Story’

oakland.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity Advancement, in partnership with the OU Libraries. John Dodge House on campus at Oakland University with a staged reading of the play “Alabama Story.”. The performance is a six-actor, one-set play with props. It is inspired by real events and created by Kenneth Jones (an Oakland University alum, who also attended Birmingham Groves High School). The play dramatizes a determined librarian who faces off with a segregationist senator over a children’s book in 1959 Montgomery, Alabama. The play is based upon a real book, “The Rabbits’ Wedding,” a picture book by Garth Williams, best known for his artwork for “Little House on the Prairie” and “Charlotte’s Web.”

oakland.edu
