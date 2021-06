What does it take to produce what some consider as “the best car in the world”? Well, if you ask Rolls-Royce, it takes 60 pairs of hands and over 450 hours to design, construct and craft a bespoke model before it is handed over to its owner. A bold statement undoubtedly, but one that has hold decisively true since the first Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost rolled into town in 1913.