Q. How can I troubleshoot off campus access to resources?

Amongst several browsers that Mac users use, Apple’s very own Safari is the most adored and preferred browser. It even gets a head start because you already have it pre-installed on Mac. But, there are times when you might just want to switch things up a little bit, you might want to change your browser and for several reasons. Maybe you’ve tried your level best to make Safari work on Mac but to no avail or it could be that you are just looking for top Safari alternatives, just for fun sake. Whatsoever your end goal, we are going to present you with some of the top Safari alternatives.