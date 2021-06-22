Cancel
San Diego, CA

Q. How can I troubleshoot off campus access to resources?

 16 days ago

I'm having trouble getting access to article databases, electronic journals, or ebooks from home, what can I do?. The library mediates access to electronic resources, like databases, electronic journals, and ebooks, using a proxy server. After you log in, this proxy places your browser session within the campus IP range so that the database vendors (i.e. EBSCO, Proquest, etc) recognize you as being affiliated with SDSU (the paying subscriber). Access to the proxy requires a sign-in process that authenticates you with the campus using your @sdsu.edu email address and password to make sure you are a currently enrolled student or current employee.

