On the surface the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition might appear to be little more than an extreme and expensive new version of a car we already know and mostly love, with improved performance, steering and handling, and tweaks to the interior that make it feel more special than before. But in reality it is a sign of things to come under the new regime at Aston Martin, and it’s a good sign. In places, a great sign, in fact. We can’t wait to see what’s next.