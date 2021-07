For the first time ever, FDR Park now has its own digital scavenger hunt, similar to our popular Fairmount Park Scavenger Hunt!. The FDR Park Scavenger Hunt runs from June 21 through August 16. Participants are encouraged to discover the lesser-known spots in the 350-acre popular South Philadelphia park. Scavenger hunters can participate by downloading the free GooseChase app to their smartphone and completing each mission at their own pace (search for “FDR Park Scavenger Hunt”).