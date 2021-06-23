Help Identify an Animal Cruelty Suspect
The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an animal cruelty offense. The suspect abandoned an injured puppy at 2301 E. Danieldale Road, Hulsey Park, on June 6, 2021. If you have any information regarding who abandoned the puppy, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS or Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard, #7999, at (214) 670-7694 or send an e-mail to cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.dpdbeat.com