Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Help Identify an Animal Cruelty Suspect

dpdbeat.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an animal cruelty offense. The suspect abandoned an injured puppy at 2301 E. Danieldale Road, Hulsey Park, on June 6, 2021. If you have any information regarding who abandoned the puppy, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS or Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard, #7999, at (214) 670-7694 or send an e-mail to cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.

dpdbeat.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden headed to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, planned to travel on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, site of the deadly condominium collapse, to offer condolences to families of those killed and missing as the casualty toll climbed. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has been...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.