Are you currently trying to figure out the right career path to take? Do you want to be sure you choose a path that is not only exciting and speaks to your skills and passions but also offers promise in terms of job opportunities? No one wants to enter into a dying industry, as this is a sure-fire way to sink all your career goals. Instead, it’s important to look at industries that are growing, evolving, and enjoying sizable investments. If that’s the case, look no further than the computer and IT-based industry.