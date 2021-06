The man who tried to breach the cockpit of a United Express flight Friday night and then proceeded to jump off the plane after being unsuccessful will face federal charges. The man who was aboard a SkyWest Airlines flight taxiing to the runway at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday evening, allegedly approached the cockpit — banging on the cockpit door and trying to enter the restricted space — before opening an emergency exit and jumping to the tarmac, according to a federal criminal complaint made public Monday.