Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Sexy Beasts’ Trailer: Masked Daters Meet Up In Netflix’s Decidedly Different Competition Series

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ultrafast-talking panda has a plan: “I wanna get married, I wanna have babies before I’m like 26 — do you have health insurance?” she says/asks. From across the table, dude in the bull mask and blond curls just kinda stares back, words apparently failing him. Welcome to the wacky...

deadline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#Sexy Beasts#The Masks#Masked Singer#Panda#Lion Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV SeriesEngadget

Netflix’s ‘Sexy Beasts’ puts hot people in furry prosthetics for blind dates

Netflix's latest dating show is like an unholy union of The Masked Singer and Face Off, Syfy's prosthetic competition reality series. Sexy Beasts puts singles together on blind dates — but the twist is they're all wearing serious prosthetics and makeup. What better way to get a real sense of a date's personality, right? Similar to Netflix's other popular reality shows, like The Circle and Love is Blind, Sexy Beasts has an intriguing core concept that's sure to provide plenty of inherent comedy (and drama).
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Netflix’s Sexy Beasts Proves That God Has Abandoned His Creation

Let’s say you want to create a dating reality show in which contestants are unable to see one another’s faces. This is, of course, a noble mission as it encourages individuals to move past skin-deep first impressions to engage with the very souls of their partners. To accomplish this mission...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Sexy Beasts’ Netflix Trailer Baffles Social Media: “The Furry Agenda Never Sleeps”

Netflix is about to take the basic concept of Love is Blind to absolute nightmarish levels. In their new series, Sexy Beasts, the platform blends a dating reality show with, um, furries. Real-life singles will find love while sporting prosthetics that shield their face — but instead of, say, a masquerade ball, Sexy Beasts outfits the cast in animal costumes. And these aren’t cute costumes: contestants wear shockingly realistic panda, devil, beaver, and dolphin masks, among many others.
TV SeriesPolygon

Netflix’s new dating show Sexy Beasts demands contestants’ animal instincts

Netflix, on top of being a home for auteur filmmakers’ passion projects, giant blockbuster anime adaptations, and interactive game-like storytelling, is also a premiere player in the reality TV genre. And in true MTV-of-the-mid-2000s fashion, the streamers’ latest trend is all about dating competitions like Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. Their latest high-concept show promises to somehow out high-concept them all.
TV Series/Film

Netflix’s New Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Will Live Forever in Our Nightmares

Netflix has somehow cracked open the barrier that separates our world from some sort of Lovecraftian cosmic nightmare universe and turned what spilled out into a dating show. Sexy Beasts is a reality series that features contestants going on blind dates. But these singles are going to have their work cut out for them, because they’re all wearing terrifying, elaborate makeup and prosthetics that turns them into animals, and bugs, and the devil, and also a scarecrow? I think? It’s all rather alarming.
TV Serieswmagazine.com

Eight Unholy Thoughts We Had Watching Netflix's Sexy Beasts Trailer

I consider myself a connoisseur of low-brow reality TV. 90 Day Fiancé and its constellation of spin-offs live in my psyche rent-free, and the abject bleakness of Catfish never ceases to amaze. And yet, nothing could have prepared me for the visceral horror of Netflix’s new show Sexy Beasts, a dating reality series that sounds like The Masked Singer, Love is Blind, and the furries episode of My Strange Addiction were tossed into a blender. Indeed, several hapless singles are forced to conceal their identities with elaborate animal costumes. There’s a panda, a beaver, and what I think is a bottlenose dolphin, along with fictional creatures like a mummy and a devil. The costumed heterosexuals are set up on blind dates at bars filled with paid crisis actors — sorry, I mean actual patrons — and engage in painfully awkward small talk. As some couples ostensibly make true romantic connections, the show attempts to answer that age-old question: can we fall in love without knowing what someone looks like? (The answer is yes, see the first two shows I referenced above.)
AnimalsOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lions, tigers, bears, love? Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' baffles the internet

A grasshopper and a dolphin walk into a bar. There’s no joke here, only romance: In Netflix’s newly announced reality show “Sexy Beasts,” which premieres on July 21, hopeful daters don prosthetic-heavy disguises in search of a connection beyond physical attraction, a blind date by way of “The Masked Singer” and a nightmare.
TV SeriesCNET

Sexy Beasts trailer reveals new Netflix dating show, and you kinda just have to see it

I could try to explain Netflix's dating series Sexy Beasts, but it's probably better if you just watch the trailer, OK?. Sexy Beasts is a reality show in which singletons go on dates to meet their soulmate. But to make sure they're focusing on personality rather than looks, the twist is that both lovelorn singles are decked out in high-quality prosthetics to look like colorful animals, aliens and, um, possibly sea creatures?
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's Sexy Beasts trailer has viewers feeling like they're high on drugs

The remake of the 2014 BBC dating show, which has participants going on blind dates dressed as animals and mythical creatures through the use of Hollywood movie prosthetics, is freaking people out, with some calling it very disturbing and the most insane dating show they've ever seen. "Is this what it’s like when you do lots of drugs?" tweeted a USA Today reporter.
TV SeriesGamespot

What's New On Netflix In July 2021? Sexy Beasts, Dynasty Warriors, And More

Netflix is unleashing a slew of new content for July 2021. This includes a whole lot of Netflix Anime selections, the return of I Think You Should Leave, and a very bizarre new dating show. Check out all the new movies, TV shows, and original content coming to the streaming service in July below, along with a few recommendations.