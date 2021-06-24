Cancel
Beware of These Invasive Plant Species in California

Mark Star
 5 days ago

Kevin John/Getty Images

You might find them in your garden; they can cause several problems.

California is home to some of the most beautiful and delicate plants. By some estimates, the state has more than one thousand native species. Various gardeners opt for native plants because they are easy to grow, can tolerate droughts, and are wildlife-friendly.

In addition to these friendly and beautiful plants, certain invasive plant species can be found in different parts of the state. If you own a garden in California or live in another state in the Pacific Northwest, the chance is that you have one or more invasive plant species in your garden. The only way to get rid of them is to know how they look like.

Various Invasive Plants in California

According to the California Invasive Plants Council, there are more than 35 invasive plant species in California. The first one is Alternanthera Philoxeroides. It is commonly called Alligatorweed. Some of us call it a pigweed. It was discovered in Alabama in 1897. The plant is native to South America but has been transported to North America via ballast water. It is invasive in a way that it can affect swimmers and gardeners. If you go out for boating or fishing, you may find this plant close to the water. It is really very important to maintain a distance.

Another invasive plant is Hydrilla Verticillata. Some of its most common names are Hydrilla, Florida Elodea, and Water Thyme. This aquatic plant made its way from Asia to California in the 1950s. If you have been to the San Francisco Bay Area, you might have seen it. This plant is mostly found in dry areas, deserts, and sometimes, in freshwater areas. It is known to block the flow of water and can cause problems for sea animals.

Next, you should watch out for Limnobium Laevigatum. This plant is often referred to as South American Spongeplant. Like other invasive plants, this one was brought to California through the aquatic trade. It is known to form mats and can cause problems for humans and fish.

Finally, Myriophyllum Aquaticum is a dangerous Californian plant. Some locals call it Parrotfeather, Parrotfeather Watermilfoil, Brazilian Watermilfoil, or Thread-Of-Life. You can easily identify it by its feather-like leaves. These leaves exit around the stems in the form of circles. These plants live under and above the water and can form mats. Please remember that almost all Parrotfeather plants are females, so there is no chance to produce seeds. This plant can reach from one part of your garden to another via vegetative methods.

ABOUT

Interested in politics and fitness. The baby is mine.

