Britney Spears Blasts Father In Court, Wants 'A Baby'
Britney Spears has, for the first time in 13 years, addressed a court as she continues to battle 68-year-old father Jamie Spears in her conservatorship case. The 39-year-old pop princess today spoke to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny via video chat, breaking her silence on her suffering and even admitting to being "depressed." Notable was also the "Toxic" singer saying her team has pressed against her having more children, with the appearance seeing Spears say she both wants to get "married" and have a baby.