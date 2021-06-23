Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Blasts Father In Court, Wants 'A Baby'

By Rebecca Cukier
Posted by 
Inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears has, for the first time in 13 years, addressed a court as she continues to battle 68-year-old father Jamie Spears in her conservatorship case. The 39-year-old pop princess today spoke to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny via video chat, breaking her silence on her suffering and even admitting to being "depressed." Notable was also the "Toxic" singer saying her team has pressed against her having more children, with the appearance seeing Spears say she both wants to get "married" and have a baby. See the details below.

www.inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com

Inquisitr.com

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.

 https://www.inquisitr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Marriage#Superior Court#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesbaltimoregaylife.com

Britney Spears’ girlfriend motivates her to file a lawsuit show

Sam Asgari, a friend of Britney Spears, has been working for weeks to prepare her fully “prepared” for the lawsuit in which she will speak on Wednesday. The singer speaks in court about the guardianship of her father Jamie, who has been in control of her financial and personal decisions since her mental breakdown in 2008. These reports. Sixth page.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears addresses court in conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears is scheduled to address the court this afternoon during a hearing about her conservatorship. While we wait, here's a look back at how the case has unfolded over the past 13 years:. January 2008: Britney Spears was hospitalized twice. The first incident occurred in early January, when she...
Celebritiesthecut.com

Britney Spears Has Nothing to Apologize For

On Wednesday, Britney Spears made an explosive, 24-minute statement during a hearing on her conservatorship, describing as “abusive” the arrangement that has awarded her father control over her life for 13 years. The details were jaw-dropping, not least because the hearing marked the first time the pop star had ever spoken openly about the situation in public. Posting an Instagram note to her fans on Thursday, the singer seemed to acknowledge that element of surprise. Below an inspirational quote — “if you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales” — she wrote:
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Justin Timberlake blasts Britney Spears’ conservatorship after pop star testifies in court: ‘Just not right’

Britney Spears‘ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake was among the several celebrities rallying behind the pop star following statements she made at her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday. The 39-year-old singer called her legal guardianship – overseen largely by her father Jamie Spears – “abusive” and said it left her “traumatized” after 13...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Does Britney Spears’ Mom Make Anything From Her Conservatorship? Here’s Where She Stands

Since the #FreeBritney movement started, fans have wondered about Lynne Spears‘ net worth and whether Britney Spears’ mother makes anything from her conservatorship. Lynne, a former daycare owner and school teacher from Mississippi, married Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, in 1976. They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryant (Britney’s older brother), in 1977. Britney was born in 1981 followed by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, in 1991. Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002 after almost 26 years of marriage. They reconciled in 2010 and still seemed together in 2014. By 2020, Lynne and Jamie seemed to have completely separated.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Britney Spears wants conservatorship to end, says she’s “traumatized” and “enslaved” by father

After much speculation and multiple documentaries, Britney Spears has finally been given a chance to speak publicly on the case of her controversial conservatorship. In heartbreaking testimony, Spears told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she wants that her conservatorship, a legal precedent allowing her someone, in this case her father to take complete stewardship of her finances and day-to-day life that is usually reserved for the extremely elderly, to end immediately, and that she feels “traumatized” and “enslaved” by her father, Jamie Spears.
CelebritiesJezebel

Amber Tamblyn Wants Us to Listen to Britney Spears

In a new op-ed published by The New York Times on Saturday, actress Amber Tamblyn calls on readers to listen to Britney Spears, who has recently taken legal action in an attempt to dissolve the conservatorship that has inhibited her physical, economic, and maternal autonomy for over a decade. “Britney...
CelebritiesOneida Dispatch

Britney Spears reveals her current priorities

Britney Spears is focused on her "mental and physical health". The 39-year-old star - who spoke out in court last week about being "traumatised" and "depressed" under her conservatorship - is currently enjoying a holiday in Hawaii with her partner Sam Asghari and she has opened up about her current priorities.