HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – June 20th is the longest day of the twelve months, and one fundraising group says, “The day with essentially the most gentle is the day we fight.”. The Alabama chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting what they name the Longest Game; a 12-hour hockey game at Huntsville’s Iceplex. It is basically the most lengthy game of hockey ever performed in the whine of Alabama, and it doubles as a fundraising match.