Jennifer Aniston has shared an update of her diet, revealing that she’s “no longer afraid” of the bread basket.Speaking to PEOPLE, the 52-year-old actor explained that she has started reintroducing carbohydrates into her diet.“[I] started to give myself a break, allowing yourself to have pasta, a sandwich,” she said.“Everyone’s very afraid of the bread basket, and I’m no longer afraid. As long as it’s all done in moderation.”The actor went on to say how her dietary adjustments have made a difference to her overall wellbeing.“There’s something my body appreciates about [having carbs], like, ‘Oh, thank you! Why are you...