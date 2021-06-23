Sparks Planning Commission Study Session and Meeting for 06/29/21 and 07/01/21

The Planning Commission Study Session and Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and Thursday, July 1, 2021 respectively will be held in person. If you are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19, please wear a face mask to the meetings.

The Planning Commission Study Session and Planning Commission agendas and supporting documents can be obtained by clicking on the link.

The Planning Commission meeting may also be viewed on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/cityofsparks, however public comment will not be available on social media platforms.