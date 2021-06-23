Cancel
Public Health

PAI: Jobs return post-COVID, but are they good enough?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic Assets Institute As the Vermont economy reopens, there’s a lot of talk about jobs going unfilled. In fact, we don’t have good state-level data on how many jobs are open, what they are, or how much they pay. We know Vermont lost more low-wage than high-wage jobs last year, so it’s likely that many of the jobs returning now are at the low end of the scale.

